1,277 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,277 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 33,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,778,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,705,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 230,911 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 46,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.22.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $167.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day moving average is $157.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $167.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

