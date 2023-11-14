Dragonchain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,474.18 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $38,474.18 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain, born at Disney in 2014, is a hybrid blockchain integrating private and public operations, enhancing data security, and leveraging networks like Bitcoin for transaction integrity. Its innovative Dragon Net system decentralizes transaction validations, boosting security, while rewarding participants with Dragons, thus underscoring the importance of its cryptocurrency, DRGN. Dragonchain simplifies blockchain engagement and protects data privacy, uniquely separating business data from blockchain proof. Its cutting-edge Interchain technology facilitates secure, diverse transactions across multiple blockchains, extending its reach to conventional sectors. The platform introduces a stringent five-level consensus model for transaction verifications, providing an added security layer. Dragonchain Foundation, a non-profit, steers its development, headed by Joe Roets, a prominent figure in blockchain innovation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.