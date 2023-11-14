Safe (SAFE) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00008239 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $62.58 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00143535 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00040676 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00024968 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002703 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.0043135 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

