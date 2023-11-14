BitShares (BTS) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $33.39 million and approximately $924,077.52 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002008 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002032 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

