Stelco (TSE:STL) Upgraded at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Stelco (TSE:STL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Stelco Price Performance

Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$21.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.50.

Stelco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

