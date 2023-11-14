Research Analysts Set Expectations for Altius Minerals Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a report released on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Laurentian upgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.94.

Altius Minerals Stock Down 1.4 %

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$18.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of C$888.95 million, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.07. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.97.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.