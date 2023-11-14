Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRR. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital set a C$7.00 price target on Karora Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Karora Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Karora Resources Stock Performance

Shares of KRR stock opened at C$4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$718.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 2.08. Karora Resources has a one year low of C$3.49 and a one year high of C$5.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.40.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Karora Resources had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of C$110.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

