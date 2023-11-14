Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Marqeta in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marqeta’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MQ. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Marqeta in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Marqeta by 39.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Marqeta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

