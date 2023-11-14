Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vitalhub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Vitalhub Trading Up 3.1 %

TSE VHI opened at C$3.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.74. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$3.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.72 million, a PE ratio of 334.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions Vitalhub Corp.



