Brokerages Set Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target at $48.31

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.31.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

WFC stock opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,978,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 50,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.