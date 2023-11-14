Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,170 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $255.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.46. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $265.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.