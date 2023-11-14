Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $217.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.50. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,355. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

