Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.33% of Extra Space Storage worth $66,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 5,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.63. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

