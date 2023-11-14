Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 193,811 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,058,000 after purchasing an additional 356,900 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,971 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 580,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 57,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.1 %

OXY stock opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.49. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $75.78. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

