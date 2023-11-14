Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $239,552,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,651,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,382,000 after purchasing an additional 659,652 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $56,762,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 65.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,406,000 after purchasing an additional 242,641 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $105.90 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.64 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.98.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGLD. TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Read Our Latest Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.