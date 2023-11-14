Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 5,000 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 548,298 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.24 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

