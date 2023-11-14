Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 33,081 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,081 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after buying an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $520,181,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 6,439,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $175,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

