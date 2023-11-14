Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,068 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Kellanova by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova by 402.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Kellanova in the first quarter worth $498,486,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 800,200 shares of company stock worth $44,259,230. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.8 %

K stock opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $74.72.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

Read Our Latest Report on K

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.