1ST Source Bank Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

1ST Source Bank raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

