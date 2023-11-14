1ST Source Bank Invests $243,000 in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,348 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,392,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,211,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,122,000 after acquiring an additional 108,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in THOR Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,446,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $92.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.96. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.85. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $116.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

