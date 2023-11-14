Swiss National Bank Sells 280,600 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,869,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $122,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 3.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus decreased their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.05.

NEM opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

