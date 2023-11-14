FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of FirstEnergy worth $38,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. UBS Group lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

