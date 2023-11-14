Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,307,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 721,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Kinder Morgan worth $125,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,122,000 after buying an additional 12,941,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

