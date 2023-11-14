Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,400 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 105,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $128,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA stock opened at $132.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.35. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on EA shares. UBS Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $96,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,111.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,320 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

