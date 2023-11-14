Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,062 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $45,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.75 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.51 and its 200 day moving average is $116.67.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.