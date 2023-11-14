DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DBL opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

