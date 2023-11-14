DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLY opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.