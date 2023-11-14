Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GWRS opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $274.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global Water Resources by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Water Resources by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Global Water Resources by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Water Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

