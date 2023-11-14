Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Provident Financial has a payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Provident Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

