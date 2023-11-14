Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Provident Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PROV shares. TheStreet lowered Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

