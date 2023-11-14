Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Otis Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average of $84.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

