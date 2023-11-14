GSK plc (GSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3398 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.
GSK has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years. GSK has a payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GSK to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.
GSK Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. GSK has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,553.75.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GSK
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GSK
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Bargain alert: 3 large caps with RSIs that scream oversold
- How to Invest in Esports
- Compound your way to wealth with these retail stocks
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Block proves it’s the triple threat fintech stock to own
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.