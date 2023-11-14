GSK plc (GSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3398 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

GSK has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years. GSK has a payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GSK to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. GSK has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in GSK by 5.2% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,553.75.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

