HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on December 15th

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

HCI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NYSE HCI opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.22. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $657.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.89.

HCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in HCI Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

