Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Spok has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spok has a payout ratio of 122.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Spok Stock Down 1.3 %

SPOK stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spok in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spok

In related news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $530,606.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spok

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spok by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,230,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,356,000 after buying an additional 808,001 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 327,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 218,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 200,971 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Further Reading

