Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $157.72 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00003053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002374 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001938 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001996 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004121 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

