FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Increased by Analyst

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $4.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.25. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
