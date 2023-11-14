Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. Energizer also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10-3.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.43.

ENR stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

