InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,466.67.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

NYSE IHG opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.45. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $79.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.