Short Interest in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Expands By 20.0%

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
EZFill Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ EZFL opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. EZFill has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). EZFill had a negative net margin of 74.75% and a negative return on equity of 213.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter.
EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers during downtimes. The cmpany's fuel delivery services enable commercial customers to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.
