Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARKO. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Arko in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Arko Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Arko has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $881.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arko during the third quarter valued at about $43,726,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after buying an additional 174,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arko by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after buying an additional 155,194 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arko by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,244,000 after buying an additional 163,675 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Arko by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 16,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

