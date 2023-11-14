Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Posts Earnings Results

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TME

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.