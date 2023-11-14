FY2023 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Raised by Analyst

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued on Sunday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.02. Stantec has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Stantec in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.