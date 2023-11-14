Short Interest in Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Drops By 18.6%

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,167,100 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 3,892,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,915,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Enzolytics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENZC opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Enzolytics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.
About Enzolytics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enzolytics
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- This analyst says Archer Aviation may double, is it time to buy?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
Receive News & Ratings for Enzolytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzolytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.