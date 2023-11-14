Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36. Energizer also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.43.

Get Energizer alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Energizer

Energizer Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ENR opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. Energizer has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 135.74% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 11.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.