Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Short Interest Down 18.7% in October

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 27,464 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the third quarter worth about $1,375,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

LAB stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. Standard BioTools has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.16.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

