Short Interest in Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Drops By 18.5%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,600 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Aimia Trading Down 0.7 %

Aimia Company Profile

AIMFF stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Aimia has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

