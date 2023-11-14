Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Update

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 288,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLR opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Allarity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1,890.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($26.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Allarity Therapeutics will post -197.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

