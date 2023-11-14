Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Short Interest Update

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 842,900 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 703,300 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Century Therapeutics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Century Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $11.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.