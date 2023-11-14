Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 172.73% from the stock’s previous close.

CuriosityStream Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CURI opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.95. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 36.04% and a negative net margin of 103.83%. Analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

About CuriosityStream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in CuriosityStream by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.