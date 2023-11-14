Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 172.73% from the stock’s previous close.
CuriosityStream Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of CURI opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.95. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.00.
CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 36.04% and a negative net margin of 103.83%. Analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CuriosityStream
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- This analyst says Archer Aviation may double, is it time to buy?
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.