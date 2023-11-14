Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACRS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

ACRS opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.65. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Loerop bought 14,705 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,372,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,588 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,507,000. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 875,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,012,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

